Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Cambridge, ON

2019 Toyota RAV4

9,604 KM

Details Features

$28,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1707871292
  2. 1707871310
  3. 1707871311
  4. 1707871311
  5. 1707871311
  6. 1707871311
  7. 1707871311
  8. 1707871311
  9. 1707871311
  10. 1707871311
  11. 1707871343
  12. 1707871342
  13. 1707871343
  14. 1707871343
  15. 1707871343
  16. 1707871340
  17. 1707871343
  18. 1707871343
  19. 1707871343
  20. 1707871343
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
9,604KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3Z1RFV7KC002937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,604 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Nissan Murano SL 150,496 KM $24,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander XSE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander XSE 40,569 KM $48,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander XSE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander XSE 60,126 KM $47,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4