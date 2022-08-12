Menu
2020 Toyota Camry

83,200 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2020 Toyota Camry

2020 Toyota Camry

SE

2020 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8981005
  VIN: 4T1G11AK4LU340391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,200 KM

Vehicle Description

* Camry SE * Back Up Camera * Heated Leather Seats * Power Driver Seat * Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * * Lane Keep Assist * Sport Mode * Paddle Shifters * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Automatic Headlights * Traction Control * 12V DC Outlet * Automatic Windows * Alloy Rims * Rear Child Door Locks *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

