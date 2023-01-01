2021 Hyundai Venue

$25,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 0 1 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9630040

9630040 VIN: KMHRC8A3XMU074414

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,014 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.