Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander XSE for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Toyota Highlander

40,569 KM

Details Features

$49,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Highlander

XSE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Highlander

XSE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1706827954
  2. 1706827986
  3. 1706827986
  4. 1706827985
  5. 1706827986
  6. 1706827986
  7. 1706827986
  8. 1706827985
  9. 1706827986
  10. 1706828017
  11. 1706828017
  12. 1706828016
  13. 1706828018
  14. 1706828017
  15. 1706828017
  16. 1706828016
  17. 1706828019
  18. 1706828018
  19. 1706828019
  20. 1706828018
  21. 1706828019
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,569KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDLZRBH0MS085774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,569 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S 118,896 KM $16,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Tundra TUNDRA for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Toyota Tundra TUNDRA 50,014 KM $52,989 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Canyon 4WD All Terrain w/Cloth for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 GMC Canyon 4WD All Terrain w/Cloth 120,841 KM $29,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Highlander