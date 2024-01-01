$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Volkswagen Passat
HIGHLINE
2021 Volkswagen Passat
HIGHLINE
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,245KM
VIN 1VWBA7A35MC005042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1030
- Mileage 91,245 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Windows
MOONROOF
Additional Features
Automatic lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Android Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
2021 Volkswagen Passat