2021 Volkswagen Passat

91,245 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

2021 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,245KM
VIN 1VWBA7A35MC005042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1030
  • Mileage 91,245 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Windows

MOONROOF

Additional Features

Automatic lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2021 Volkswagen Passat