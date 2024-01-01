Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Toyota Highlander XSE for sale in Cambridge, ON

2022 Toyota Highlander

31,662 KM

Details Features

$49,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Highlander

XSE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Highlander

XSE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1706214132
  2. 1706214348
  3. 1706214348
  4. 1706214348
  5. 1706214348
  6. 1706214348
  7. 1706214348
  8. 1706214348
  9. 1706214348
  10. 1706214348
  11. 1706214348
  12. 1706214391
  13. 1706214392
  14. 1706214391
  15. 1706214392
  16. 1706214391
  17. 1706214392
  18. 1706214391
  19. 1706214390
  20. 1706214391
  21. 1706214392
  22. 1706214391
  23. 1706214391
  24. 1706214392
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
31,662KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDLZRBH4NS180775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,662 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Mazda CX-3 GS 43,958 KM $28,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 36,755 KM $51,989 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD CREWMAX for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Toyota Tundra TRD CREWMAX 33,078 KM $63,589 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Highlander