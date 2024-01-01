Menu
2014 Toyota Highlander

222,516 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Highlander

Limited AWD V6

2014 Toyota Highlander

Limited AWD V6

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

222,516KM
Used
VIN 5TDDKRFH9ES062966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 222,516 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Rear Seats Recline
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-XXXX

519-621-7711

1-877-621-7117
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2014 Toyota Highlander