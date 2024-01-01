$22,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Highlander
Limited AWD V6
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
222,516KM
Used
VIN 5TDDKRFH9ES062966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 222,516 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Rear Seats Recline
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
