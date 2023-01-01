Filter Results
New and Used Ford Escape for Sale in Cambridge, ON
Showing 1-50 of 219
2012 Ford Escape
XLT 3L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$10,490
159,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2015 Ford Escape
SE *No accidents*
$14,350
115,702KM
Dave's Auto Service
Dunnville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
$39,000
27,000KM
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line Elite
$50,699
CALL
2023 Ford Escape
Platinum
$46,149
CALL
2023 Ford Escape
Platinum
$49,199
CALL
2013 Ford Escape
SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$13,990
128,544KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2013 Ford Escape
SEL | 4X4 | TECH PKG | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV
$17,888
104,073KM
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2014 Ford Escape
SE AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!
$5,500
214,572KM
2014 Ford Escape
SE ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 113000KM
$11,995
113,038KM
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
Hamilton, ON
2022 Ford Escape
SE SPORT APPERANCE | HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL | NAV | ADAPTIVE CRUISE
$36,488
17,200KM
2017 Ford Escape
SE
$24,695
56,621KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Ford Escape
SE
$20,245
87,166KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 Ford Escape
Titanium Leather Pano Roof Navigation Back Up Cam
$17,995
134,226KM
Two Guys Quality Cars
St Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Ford Escape
SEL
$27,299
39,629KM
2018 Ford Escape
SEL Panoramic Roof Leather Carplay Heated Seats
$24,995
70,504KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2020 Ford Escape
TITANIUM | AWD | PANO ROOF | NAVIGATION | LEATHER
$32,888
61,677KM
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Ford Escape
SEL w/ Sync3, Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Nav, Moonroof
$23,990
86,750KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2013 Ford Escape
4dr SE ECO BOOST! | Navigation | Bluetooth | Fully Loaded
$12,999
145,000KM
Rahman Motors
Mississauga, ON
2020 Ford Escape
SE
$28,662
30,811KM
2018 Ford Escape
SE ECOBOOST *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$16,495
170,770KM
Auto Moto of Ontario
Milton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD Leather Pano Roof Nav Back Up Camera
$25,995
91,712KM
Two Guys Quality Cars
St Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2013 Ford Escape
SE - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty
$12,995
125,000KM
Five Star Auto
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Ford Escape
SE AWD Leather Seats 19" Wheels Rear View Camera
$24,799
66,730KM
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid HYBRID | ELITE PACKAGE | LOADED
$37,988
86,038KM