Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Windows,Power Sunroof,Gas,4 Door,Tilt,Navigation,Panoramic,Power Doorlocks,Dual Zone,Cd,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Premium Audio,Leather,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

155,865 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

155,865KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,865 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Windows,Power Sunroof,Gas,4 Door,Tilt,Navigation,Panoramic,Power Doorlocks,Dual Zone,Cd,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Premium Audio,Leather,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan