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// ACCIDENT FREE!! //<br /><br />This 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual is a smart fit for daily driving in Cayuga. It is compact, easy to park, and simple to enjoy. With only 65,242 km, a white exterior, black interior, four doors, and a fuel-saving 1.6-litre gas engine, this hatchback delivers honest value from Haldimand Motors Ltd.<br /><br />Known for its easy handling and city-friendly size, the 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual keeps driving fun with a 5-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive. Its practical layout, useful safety equipment, and low running costs make it a great choice for commuters, first-time buyers, and anyone who wants simple, dependable transportation.<br /><br />FEATURES OF THE Micra S Manual | No Accidents<br /><br /> 1.6-litre four-cylinder gas engine<br /> Smooth-shifting 5-speed manual transmission<br /> Compact size for easy parking<br /> Four-door design for easy access<br /><br />ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES<br /><br /> Anti-lock braking system for controlled stops<br /> Stability control helps maintain traction<br /> Side impact airbags add protection<br /> Child safety locks for rear doors<br /><br />PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY<br /><br /> 1.6-litre engine balances power and economy<br /> Manual transmission adds driver engagement<br /> Front-wheel drive supports steady handling<br /> Light design helps reduce fuel use<br /><br />COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE<br /><br /> Adjustable steering wheel suits many drivers<br /> Automatic headlights add daily convenience<br /> Power steering makes turning feel easy<br /> Rear window defroster aids winter visibility<br /><br />TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY<br /><br /> Clear, simple controls are easy to use<br /> Driver information is easy to read<br /> Straightforward cabin layout reduces distraction<br /> Manual setup keeps operation refreshingly simple<br /><br />CARGO SPACE<br /><br /> Rear trunk access simplifies loading gear<br /> Compact body still offers useful space<br /> Spare tire adds travel confidence<br /> Four doors improve everyday practicality<br /><br />AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS<br /><br /> Best City Car, The Car Guide, 2015<br /> Best New City Car, Automobile Journalists Association of Canada, 2015<br /><br />WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE<br /><br /> Easy to park in tight spaces<br /> Manual gearbox feels fun and direct<br /> Low fuel costs for daily driving<br /> Simple controls are easy to learn<br /><br />The 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual stands out by focusing on what matters most. It gives you the basics you need, without extra complexity. The result is a vehicle that feels approachable, affordable to run, and well suited to busy urban streets or short highway trips.<br /><br />Its compact footprint helps with parking and tight turns, while the four-door layout makes it easier for passengers to get in and out. The black interior keeps the cabin looking clean and timeless, and the white exterior gives this Micra a fresh, crisp appearance that suits any season.<br /><br />Safety remains an important part of the package. Anti-lock brakes, stability control, driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, child safety locks, and a passenger airbag sensor all work together to support peace of mind on the road. These are useful features drivers appreciate every day.<br /><br />This car also keeps ownership simple. Power steering helps during city driving, the rear window defroster is welcome in Canadian weather, and automatic headlights add convenience when conditions change. Steel wheels and a spare tire support practical, no-nonsense motoring that is easy to live with.<br /><br />For drivers who enjoy being part of the drive, the manual transmission is a real advantage. It gives you direct control and a connected feel behind the wheel. Paired with the efficient 1.6-litre engine, this Nissan offers responsive performance for errands, commuting, and weekend plans alike.<br /><br />If you want an accident-free compact car with proven value, practical features, and low kilometres, this 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual deserves a close look. It is a sensible and enjoyable used vehicle available now at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga.<br /><br />This 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual | No Accidentss VIN is: 3N1CK3CP4HL266818.<br /><br />WHY CHOOSE US? <br /><br />Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: Weve been a trusted name in business since 1984.<br /><br />STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:<br />Our Advertised Price Includes:<br />>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)<br />>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty<br />>>FREE Carfax History Report.<br />>>No upcharge for paying cash.<br />(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)<br /><br />>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION<br /><br />EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans<br /><br />WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you dont buy from us!<br /><br />STOP BY TODAY<br />Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!<br /><br />https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460699.html

2017 Nissan Micra

65,242 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Nissan Micra

S Manual | No Accidents

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14160946

2017 Nissan Micra

S Manual | No Accidents

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 14160946
  2. 14160946
  3. 14160946
  4. 14160946
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$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
65,242KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP4HL266818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,242 KM

Vehicle Description

// ACCIDENT FREE!! //

This 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual is a smart fit for daily driving in Cayuga. It is compact, easy to park, and simple to enjoy. With only 65,242 km, a white exterior, black interior, four doors, and a fuel-saving 1.6-litre gas engine, this hatchback delivers honest value from Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Known for its easy handling and city-friendly size, the 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual keeps driving fun with a 5-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive. Its practical layout, useful safety equipment, and low running costs make it a great choice for commuters, first-time buyers, and anyone who wants simple, dependable transportation.

FEATURES OF THE Micra S Manual | No Accidents

1.6-litre four-cylinder gas engine
Smooth-shifting 5-speed manual transmission
Compact size for easy parking
Four-door design for easy access

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES

Anti-lock braking system for controlled stops
Stability control helps maintain traction
Side impact airbags add protection
Child safety locks for rear doors

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY

1.6-litre engine balances power and economy
Manual transmission adds driver engagement
Front-wheel drive supports steady handling
Light design helps reduce fuel use

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

Adjustable steering wheel suits many drivers
Automatic headlights add daily convenience
Power steering makes turning feel easy
Rear window defroster aids winter visibility

TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY

Clear, simple controls are easy to use
Driver information is easy to read
Straightforward cabin layout reduces distraction
Manual setup keeps operation refreshingly simple

CARGO SPACE

Rear trunk access simplifies loading gear
Compact body still offers useful space
Spare tire adds travel confidence
Four doors improve everyday practicality

AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS

Best City Car, The Car Guide, 2015
Best New City Car, Automobile Journalists Association of Canada, 2015

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE

Easy to park in tight spaces
Manual gearbox feels fun and direct
Low fuel costs for daily driving
Simple controls are easy to learn

The 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual stands out by focusing on what matters most. It gives you the basics you need, without extra complexity. The result is a vehicle that feels approachable, affordable to run, and well suited to busy urban streets or short highway trips.

Its compact footprint helps with parking and tight turns, while the four-door layout makes it easier for passengers to get in and out. The black interior keeps the cabin looking clean and timeless, and the white exterior gives this Micra a fresh, crisp appearance that suits any season.

Safety remains an important part of the package. Anti-lock brakes, stability control, driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, child safety locks, and a passenger airbag sensor all work together to support peace of mind on the road. These are useful features drivers appreciate every day.

This car also keeps ownership simple. Power steering helps during city driving, the rear window defroster is welcome in Canadian weather, and automatic headlights add convenience when conditions change. Steel wheels and a spare tire support practical, no-nonsense motoring that is easy to live with.

For drivers who enjoy being part of the drive, the manual transmission is a real advantage. It gives you direct control and a connected feel behind the wheel. Paired with the efficient 1.6-litre engine, this Nissan offers responsive performance for errands, commuting, and weekend plans alike.

If you want an accident-free compact car with proven value, practical features, and low kilometres, this 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual deserves a close look. It is a sensible and enjoyable used vehicle available now at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga.

This 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual | No Accidents's VIN is: 3N1CK3CP4HL266818.

WHY CHOOSE US?

Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.

STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION

EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans

WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!

STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460699.html

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
5-speed manual transmission

Safety

Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Spare Tire

Interior

Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features

Manual Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$9,495

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2017 Nissan Micra