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2017 Nissan Micra
S Manual | No Accidents
2017 Nissan Micra
S Manual | No Accidents
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
65,242KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP4HL266818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,242 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
This 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual is a smart fit for daily driving in Cayuga. It is compact, easy to park, and simple to enjoy. With only 65,242 km, a white exterior, black interior, four doors, and a fuel-saving 1.6-litre gas engine, this hatchback delivers honest value from Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Known for its easy handling and city-friendly size, the 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual keeps driving fun with a 5-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive. Its practical layout, useful safety equipment, and low running costs make it a great choice for commuters, first-time buyers, and anyone who wants simple, dependable transportation.
FEATURES OF THE Micra S Manual | No Accidents
1.6-litre four-cylinder gas engine
Smooth-shifting 5-speed manual transmission
Compact size for easy parking
Four-door design for easy access
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Anti-lock braking system for controlled stops
Stability control helps maintain traction
Side impact airbags add protection
Child safety locks for rear doors
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
1.6-litre engine balances power and economy
Manual transmission adds driver engagement
Front-wheel drive supports steady handling
Light design helps reduce fuel use
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Adjustable steering wheel suits many drivers
Automatic headlights add daily convenience
Power steering makes turning feel easy
Rear window defroster aids winter visibility
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Clear, simple controls are easy to use
Driver information is easy to read
Straightforward cabin layout reduces distraction
Manual setup keeps operation refreshingly simple
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access simplifies loading gear
Compact body still offers useful space
Spare tire adds travel confidence
Four doors improve everyday practicality
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best City Car, The Car Guide, 2015
Best New City Car, Automobile Journalists Association of Canada, 2015
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Easy to park in tight spaces
Manual gearbox feels fun and direct
Low fuel costs for daily driving
Simple controls are easy to learn
The 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual stands out by focusing on what matters most. It gives you the basics you need, without extra complexity. The result is a vehicle that feels approachable, affordable to run, and well suited to busy urban streets or short highway trips.
Its compact footprint helps with parking and tight turns, while the four-door layout makes it easier for passengers to get in and out. The black interior keeps the cabin looking clean and timeless, and the white exterior gives this Micra a fresh, crisp appearance that suits any season.
Safety remains an important part of the package. Anti-lock brakes, stability control, driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, child safety locks, and a passenger airbag sensor all work together to support peace of mind on the road. These are useful features drivers appreciate every day.
This car also keeps ownership simple. Power steering helps during city driving, the rear window defroster is welcome in Canadian weather, and automatic headlights add convenience when conditions change. Steel wheels and a spare tire support practical, no-nonsense motoring that is easy to live with.
For drivers who enjoy being part of the drive, the manual transmission is a real advantage. It gives you direct control and a connected feel behind the wheel. Paired with the efficient 1.6-litre engine, this Nissan offers responsive performance for errands, commuting, and weekend plans alike.
If you want an accident-free compact car with proven value, practical features, and low kilometres, this 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual deserves a close look. It is a sensible and enjoyable used vehicle available now at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga.
This 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual | No Accidents's VIN is: 3N1CK3CP4HL266818.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460699.html
This 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual is a smart fit for daily driving in Cayuga. It is compact, easy to park, and simple to enjoy. With only 65,242 km, a white exterior, black interior, four doors, and a fuel-saving 1.6-litre gas engine, this hatchback delivers honest value from Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Known for its easy handling and city-friendly size, the 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual keeps driving fun with a 5-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive. Its practical layout, useful safety equipment, and low running costs make it a great choice for commuters, first-time buyers, and anyone who wants simple, dependable transportation.
FEATURES OF THE Micra S Manual | No Accidents
1.6-litre four-cylinder gas engine
Smooth-shifting 5-speed manual transmission
Compact size for easy parking
Four-door design for easy access
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Anti-lock braking system for controlled stops
Stability control helps maintain traction
Side impact airbags add protection
Child safety locks for rear doors
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
1.6-litre engine balances power and economy
Manual transmission adds driver engagement
Front-wheel drive supports steady handling
Light design helps reduce fuel use
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Adjustable steering wheel suits many drivers
Automatic headlights add daily convenience
Power steering makes turning feel easy
Rear window defroster aids winter visibility
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Clear, simple controls are easy to use
Driver information is easy to read
Straightforward cabin layout reduces distraction
Manual setup keeps operation refreshingly simple
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access simplifies loading gear
Compact body still offers useful space
Spare tire adds travel confidence
Four doors improve everyday practicality
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best City Car, The Car Guide, 2015
Best New City Car, Automobile Journalists Association of Canada, 2015
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Easy to park in tight spaces
Manual gearbox feels fun and direct
Low fuel costs for daily driving
Simple controls are easy to learn
The 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual stands out by focusing on what matters most. It gives you the basics you need, without extra complexity. The result is a vehicle that feels approachable, affordable to run, and well suited to busy urban streets or short highway trips.
Its compact footprint helps with parking and tight turns, while the four-door layout makes it easier for passengers to get in and out. The black interior keeps the cabin looking clean and timeless, and the white exterior gives this Micra a fresh, crisp appearance that suits any season.
Safety remains an important part of the package. Anti-lock brakes, stability control, driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, child safety locks, and a passenger airbag sensor all work together to support peace of mind on the road. These are useful features drivers appreciate every day.
This car also keeps ownership simple. Power steering helps during city driving, the rear window defroster is welcome in Canadian weather, and automatic headlights add convenience when conditions change. Steel wheels and a spare tire support practical, no-nonsense motoring that is easy to live with.
For drivers who enjoy being part of the drive, the manual transmission is a real advantage. It gives you direct control and a connected feel behind the wheel. Paired with the efficient 1.6-litre engine, this Nissan offers responsive performance for errands, commuting, and weekend plans alike.
If you want an accident-free compact car with proven value, practical features, and low kilometres, this 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual deserves a close look. It is a sensible and enjoyable used vehicle available now at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga.
This 2017 Nissan Micra S Manual | No Accidents's VIN is: 3N1CK3CP4HL266818.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460699.html
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
5-speed manual transmission
Safety
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Spare Tire
Interior
Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
Manual Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$9,495
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2017 Nissan Micra