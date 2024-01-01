Menu
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Gas,Cruise,4 Door,Power Driver Seats,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Heated Mirrors,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Power Mirrors,2nd Row Pwr Win,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Tv/Dvd,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Abs,Cloth,Traction Control,Power Siding Doors,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Sto N Go,Map Lights,Captains Chairs

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

143,825 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

143,825KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 143,825 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Gas,Cruise,4 Door,Power Driver Seats,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Heated Mirrors,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Power Mirrors,2nd Row Pwr Win,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Tv/Dvd,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Abs,Cloth,Traction Control,Power Siding Doors,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Sto N' Go,Map Lights,Captains Chairs

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: 430

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Front Heated Seats Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
LIGHT & STORAGE GROUP -inc: Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps Overhead Storage Bins Single Rear Overhead Console System
SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones SiriusXM Satellite Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Radio: 430 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available 2...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear Dome Lamp Front Map/Courtesy Lamps Driver Sun Visor w/Mirror Passenger Sun Visor w/Mirror
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

