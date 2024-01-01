Menu
Account
Sign In
Small Station Wagons, LX 2WD CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

2021 Honda HR-V

11,001 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda HR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
11,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 441160
  • Mileage 11,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Station Wagons, LX 2WD CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Cayuga, ON
2018 Nissan Qashqai SV 49,282 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 28,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW for sale in Cayuga, ON
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW 96,084 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2021 Honda HR-V