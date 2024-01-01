Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New arrival, trade in from Honda dealer in good condition and fully loaded with power group, AWD, sunroof, alloy wheels, navigation,push button start, bluetooth, Honda sensing , accident free, leather seats and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2018 Honda HR-V

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda HR-V

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda HR-V

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1714843910
  2. 1714843918
  3. 1714843922
  4. 1714843927
  5. 1714843931
  6. 1714843937
  7. 1714843940
  8. 1714843943
  9. 1714843946
  10. 1714843949
  11. 1714843952
  12. 1714843955
  13. 1714843958
  14. 1714843961
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
205,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H76JM102637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from Honda dealer in good condition and fully loaded with power group, AWD, sunroof, alloy wheels, navigation,push button start, bluetooth, Honda sensing , accident free, leather seats and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2018 Honda HR-V for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda HR-V 205,000 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Matrix for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Toyota Matrix 257,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda CR-V for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Honda CR-V 192,000 KM $14,500 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2018 Honda HR-V