$36,495+ tax & licensing
2022 Buick Envision
Preferred
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 17,371 KM
Vehicle Description
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,4 Door,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,On Star,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Abs,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Collision Warning System
