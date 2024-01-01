Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Buick Envision

20,683 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Buick Envision

Avenir

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Buick Envision

Avenir

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

  1. 11126695
  2. 11126695
  3. 11126695
  4. 11126695
  5. 11126695
  6. 11126695
  7. 11126695
  8. 11126695
  9. 11126695
  10. 11126695
  11. 11126695
  12. 11126695
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,683KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZSR49PD024526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 234526
  • Mileage 20,683 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD RST for sale in Grimsby, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD RST 26,368 KM $50,389 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring for sale in Grimsby, ON
2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring 385 KM $41,945 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Envision Preferred for sale in Grimsby, ON
2023 Buick Envision Preferred 63,456 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

Call Dealer

905-309-XXXX

(click to show)

905-309-3356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

Contact Seller
2023 Buick Envision