Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Kia Forte

31,564 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Forte

2022 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
31,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9715330
  • Stock #: 43-0292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,564 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Gas,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Cloth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2021 Dodge Grand Car...
 71,072 KM
$36,595 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape Tit...
 76,616 KM
$36,595 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape Tit...
 75,969 KM
$36,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory