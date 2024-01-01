2020 Kia Forte

Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, LOADED! <br /><br />Kia Safety Features include: Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Forward Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and MORE!<br /></span></span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car! <br /><br /></span>Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.</pre>

2020 Kia Forte

86,784 KM

Details Description Features

$20,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1710612807
  2. 1710612807
  3. 1710612807
  4. 1710612807
  5. 1710612807
  6. 1710612807
  7. 1710612807
  8. 1710612807
  9. 1710612808
  10. 1710612806
  11. 1710612806
  12. 1710612806
  13. 1710612806
  14. 1710612804
  15. 1710612806
  16. 1710612807
  17. 1710612806
  18. 1710612808
  19. 1710612807
  20. 1710612806
  21. 1710612804
  22. 1710612806
  23. 1710612806
  24. 1710612806
  25. 1710612806
  26. 1710612807
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
86,784KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22977
  • Mileage 86,784 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, LOADED!

Kia Safety Features include: Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Forward Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and MORE!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL *HEATED SEATS* 54,659 KM $19,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla S *LEATHER-SUNROOF* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla S *LEATHER-SUNROOF* 58,887 KM $19,950 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE *HEATED SEATS* 96,202 KM $22,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,850

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Forte