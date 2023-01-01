Menu
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

17,177 KM

Details Description Features

$47,495

+ tax & licensing
$47,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

EXPRESS

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

17,177KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10017345
  • Stock #: 43-0869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,177 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Cruise,Gas,Power Windows,Heated Mirrors,Air Conditioning,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,5.5 Ft Box,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Cloth,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Engine Calibration Flash

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Granite Crystal Metallic
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
Black MOPAR Tubular Side Steps
Mopar Sport Performance Hood
SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Security Alarm
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless E...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colo...
121-LITRE (32-GALLON) FUEL TANK
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Engine Calibration Flash - V2
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Black Exterior Badging Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Black 4x4 Badge Black Headl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

