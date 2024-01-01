$32,500+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
117,000KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7LT3KS679661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Spray In Bedliner, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors
This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 117,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Tradesman. This 1500 Classic Tradesman is a serious work truck that comes well equipped with a durable spray-in bed liner, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control, ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT3KS679661.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
