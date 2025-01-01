Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT for sale in Chatham, ON

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

170,000 KM

Details Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
12210834

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Location

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

519-354-2544

  1. 1740247702
  2. 1740247702
  3. 1740247702
  4. 1740247702
  5. 1740247702
  6. 1740247702
  7. 1740247702
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,000KM
VIN 2G1FB1EV1A9136507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chatham Fine Cars

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Chatham, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 278,000 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ w/2LZ for sale in Chatham, ON
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ w/2LZ 239,858 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Acura RDX Tech Pkg for sale in Chatham, ON
2013 Acura RDX Tech Pkg 229,000 KM $10,495 + tax & lic

Email Chatham Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Fine Cars

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-2544

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Fine Cars

519-354-2544

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Camaro