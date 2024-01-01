2015 Ford Mustang

Menu
Unleash the Thrill of the Open Road! 

Rev up your driving experience with the iconic 2015 Mustang Convertible V6 in mesmerizing Deep Impact Blue. Crafted for those who crave the perfect blend of style, power, and exhilaration, this Mustang is ready to make every journey unforgettable.

Heres why the 2015 Mustang Convertible V6 is your ultimate ride:

Jaw-Dropping Design: Command attention with its sleek lines, aggressive stance, and signature Mustang grille. The Deep Impact Blue finish adds an extra layer of sophistication and allure, ensuring you stand out on every street corner.

Heart-Pounding Performance: Feel the adrenaline rush as you unleash the power of the V6 engine. With 300 horsepower at your command, every acceleration becomes a symphony of power and precision. Whether youre cruising along the coast or tearing up the track, the Mustang Convertible delivers pure driving ecstasy.

Open-Air Freedom: Drop the top and let the wind tousle your hair as you soak in the sun. The Mustang Convertible invites you to experience the joy of open-air driving like never before. With just the touch of a button, transform your commute into an exhilarating adventure.

Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest in-car technology. From the intuitive SYNC system to the crystal-clear audio of the premium sound system, every feature is designed to enhance your driving pleasure and keep you in control.

Unrivaled Safety: Drive with confidence knowing that the 2015 Mustang Convertible prioritizes your safety at every turn. With advanced safety features and robust construction, it provides peace of mind whether youre cruising down the highway or navigating city streets.

Own the Road: Embrace the legacy of the Mustang and become the envy of every driver on the road. With its timeless appeal and modern performance, the 2015 Mustang Convertible V6 in Deep Impact Blue is more than a carits a statement of style, power, and passion.

Dont miss your chance to experience the thrill of the open road in the 2015 Mustang Convertible V6. Visit our showroom today and make your dreams of Mustang ownership a reality. Adventure awaits!

86,006 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

86,006KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8EM7F5432153

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 86,006 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash the Thrill of the Open Road!

Rev up your driving experience with the iconic 2015 Mustang Convertible V6 in mesmerizing Deep Impact Blue. Crafted for those who crave the perfect blend of style, power, and exhilaration, this Mustang is ready to make every journey unforgettable.

Here's why the 2015 Mustang Convertible V6 is your ultimate ride:

Jaw-Dropping Design: Command attention with its sleek lines, aggressive stance, and signature Mustang grille. The Deep Impact Blue finish adds an extra layer of sophistication and allure, ensuring you stand out on every street corner.

Heart-Pounding Performance: Feel the adrenaline rush as you unleash the power of the V6 engine. With 300 horsepower at your command, every acceleration becomes a symphony of power and precision. Whether you're cruising along the coast or tearing up the track, the Mustang Convertible delivers pure driving ecstasy.

Open-Air Freedom: Drop the top and let the wind tousle your hair as you soak in the sun. The Mustang Convertible invites you to experience the joy of open-air driving like never before. With just the touch of a button, transform your commute into an exhilarating adventure.

Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest in-car technology. From the intuitive SYNC system to the crystal-clear audio of the premium sound system, every feature is designed to enhance your driving pleasure and keep you in control.

Unrivaled Safety: Drive with confidence knowing that the 2015 Mustang Convertible prioritizes your safety at every turn. With advanced safety features and robust construction, it provides peace of mind whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating city streets.

Own the Road: Embrace the legacy of the Mustang and become the envy of every driver on the road. With its timeless appeal and modern performance, the 2015 Mustang Convertible V6 in Deep Impact Blue is more than a carit's a statement of style, power, and passion.

Don't miss your chance to experience the thrill of the open road in the 2015 Mustang Convertible V6. Visit our showroom today and make your dreams of Mustang ownership a reality. Adventure awaits!


Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

