2015 Ford Mustang
2015 Ford Mustang
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
86,006KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8EM7F5432153
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 86,006 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the Thrill of the Open Road!
Rev up your driving experience with the iconic 2015 Mustang Convertible V6 in mesmerizing Deep Impact Blue. Crafted for those who crave the perfect blend of style, power, and exhilaration, this Mustang is ready to make every journey unforgettable.
Here's why the 2015 Mustang Convertible V6 is your ultimate ride:
Jaw-Dropping Design: Command attention with its sleek lines, aggressive stance, and signature Mustang grille. The Deep Impact Blue finish adds an extra layer of sophistication and allure, ensuring you stand out on every street corner.
Heart-Pounding Performance: Feel the adrenaline rush as you unleash the power of the V6 engine. With 300 horsepower at your command, every acceleration becomes a symphony of power and precision. Whether you're cruising along the coast or tearing up the track, the Mustang Convertible delivers pure driving ecstasy.
Open-Air Freedom: Drop the top and let the wind tousle your hair as you soak in the sun. The Mustang Convertible invites you to experience the joy of open-air driving like never before. With just the touch of a button, transform your commute into an exhilarating adventure.
Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest in-car technology. From the intuitive SYNC system to the crystal-clear audio of the premium sound system, every feature is designed to enhance your driving pleasure and keep you in control.
Unrivaled Safety: Drive with confidence knowing that the 2015 Mustang Convertible prioritizes your safety at every turn. With advanced safety features and robust construction, it provides peace of mind whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating city streets.
Own the Road: Embrace the legacy of the Mustang and become the envy of every driver on the road. With its timeless appeal and modern performance, the 2015 Mustang Convertible V6 in Deep Impact Blue is more than a carit's a statement of style, power, and passion.
Don't miss your chance to experience the thrill of the open road in the 2015 Mustang Convertible V6. Visit our showroom today and make your dreams of Mustang ownership a reality. Adventure awaits!
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Victory Ford
519-436-1430
2015 Ford Mustang