$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Cadillac Escalade
LUXURY
2017 Cadillac Escalade
LUXURY
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,217KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GYS4BKJ3HR294302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # LK00002P
- Mileage 156,217 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lally Kia
2023 Buick Envision Essence 9,152 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Colorado WT 40,967 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Soul EX+ 49,191 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lally Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-352-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Kia
519-352-6200
2017 Cadillac Escalade