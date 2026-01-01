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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch SuperCrew 4x4</h1><h3>5.0L V8 Engine Twin Panel Moonroof King Ranch Luxury Trim Naturally Aspirated Power</h3><p>This 2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch SuperCrew 4x4 combines classic V8 power with premium western-inspired luxury. Featuring the reliable 5.0L V8 engine, twin panel moonroof, and signature King Ranch interior, this truck delivers strong capability, refined comfort, and unmistakable road presence.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>5.0L Ti-VCT V8 Engine</p></li><li><p>6-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4</p></li><li><p>385 Horsepower / 387 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>Integrated Trailer Brake Controller</p></li><li><p>Selectable Drive Modes</p></li></ul><h3>PACKAGE</h3><ul><li><p>King Ranch Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>Twin Panel Power Moonroof</p></li><li><p>Trailer Tow Package</p></li><li><p>Remote Start System</p></li><li><p>Memory Driver Seat System</p></li><li><p>Premium Audio System</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>King Ranch Chrome Exterior Accents</p></li><li><p>20" Premium Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>Twin Panel Moonroof</p></li><li><p>LED Box Lighting</p></li><li><p>Power Tailgate</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Exclusive King Ranch Leather Seating</p></li><li><p>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated Rear Seats</p></li><li><p>Memory Power Driver Seat</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Premium Wood & Leather Trim Accents</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 3 Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>8" Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Voice-Activated Navigation System</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>FordPass Connect Capability</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Rear Cross Traffic Alert</p></li><li><p>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Trailer Sway Control</p></li><li><p>AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li><li><p>Tire Pressure Monitoring System</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>5.0L V8 Naturally Aspirated Engine</p></li><li><p>King Ranch Luxury Trim</p></li><li><p>Twin Panel Moonroof</p></li><li><p>Premium Leather Interior</p></li><li><p>Strong Towing Capability</p></li><li><p>Classic V8 Full-Size Truck Experience</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2017 Ford F-150

107,890 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew Styleside 5-1/2 Ft Box King Ranch

Watch This Vehicle
14293637

2017 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew Styleside 5-1/2 Ft Box King Ranch

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 14293637
  2. 14293637
  3. 14293637
Contact Seller

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
107,890KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF5HKE31683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,890 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch SuperCrew 4x45.0L V8 Engine Twin Panel Moonroof King Ranch Luxury Trim Naturally Aspirated Power

This 2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch SuperCrew 4x4 combines classic V8 power with premium western-inspired luxury. Featuring the reliable 5.0L V8 engine, twin panel moonroof, and signature King Ranch interior, this truck delivers strong capability, refined comfort, and unmistakable road presence.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 Engine

  • 6-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4

  • 385 Horsepower / 387 lb-ft Torque

  • Integrated Trailer Brake Controller

  • Selectable Drive Modes

PACKAGE

  • King Ranch Equipment Group

  • Twin Panel Power Moonroof

  • Trailer Tow Package

  • Remote Start System

  • Memory Driver Seat System

  • Premium Audio System

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • King Ranch Chrome Exterior Accents

  • 20" Premium Aluminum Wheels

  • Twin Panel Moonroof

  • LED Box Lighting

  • Power Tailgate

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Exclusive King Ranch Leather Seating

  • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

  • Heated Rear Seats

  • Memory Power Driver Seat

  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

  • Premium Wood & Leather Trim Accents

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 3 Infotainment System

  • 8" Touchscreen Display

  • Voice-Activated Navigation System

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • FordPass Connect Capability

  • Rear View Camera

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Trailer Sway Control

  • AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control

  • Rear View Camera

  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 5.0L V8 Naturally Aspirated Engine

  • King Ranch Luxury Trim

  • Twin Panel Moonroof

  • Premium Leather Interior

  • Strong Towing Capability

  • Classic V8 Full-Size Truck Experience

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Keyless Entry;Running Boards
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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$37,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2017 Ford F-150