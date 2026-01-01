$37,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew Styleside 5-1/2 Ft Box King Ranch
2017 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew Styleside 5-1/2 Ft Box King Ranch
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,890 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch SuperCrew 4x4 combines classic V8 power with premium western-inspired luxury. Featuring the reliable 5.0L V8 engine, twin panel moonroof, and signature King Ranch interior, this truck delivers strong capability, refined comfort, and unmistakable road presence.POWER & PERFORMANCE
5.0L Ti-VCT V8 Engine
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4
385 Horsepower / 387 lb-ft Torque
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Selectable Drive Modes
King Ranch Equipment Group
Twin Panel Power Moonroof
Trailer Tow Package
Remote Start System
Memory Driver Seat System
Premium Audio System
King Ranch Chrome Exterior Accents
20" Premium Aluminum Wheels
Twin Panel Moonroof
LED Box Lighting
Power Tailgate
Exclusive King Ranch Leather Seating
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Memory Power Driver Seat
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Premium Wood & Leather Trim Accents
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System
8" Touchscreen Display
Voice-Activated Navigation System
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
FordPass Connect Capability
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Trailer Sway Control
AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
5.0L V8 Naturally Aspirated Engine
King Ranch Luxury Trim
Twin Panel Moonroof
Premium Leather Interior
Strong Towing Capability
Classic V8 Full-Size Truck Experience
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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+ taxes & licensing>
519-436-1430