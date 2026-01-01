$39,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
ST 4WD
2022 Ford Explorer
ST 4WD
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,007 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Ford Explorer ST 401A delivers exhilarating twin-turbo performance, aggressive styling, and premium comfort in a versatile three-row SUV. Equipped with the ST Street Pack, Premium Technology Package, and Twin Panel Moonroof, this Explorer blends sports-car inspired power with everyday family practicality.POWER & PERFORMANCE
3.0L EcoBoost® Twin-Turbocharged V6 Engine
10-Speed Automatic Transmission
Intelligent 4WD System
400 Horsepower / 415 lb-ft Torque
ST Sport-Tuned Suspension
Selectable Drive Modes
401A Equipment Group
ST Street Pack
Premium Technology Package
Twin Panel Moonroof
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
ST Performance Styling Package
21" Aluminum Wheels
Twin Panel Moonroof
Black Exterior Accents
LED Signature Lighting
Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Leather & Miko® Sport Seating Surfaces
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Second-Row Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
PowerFold® Third Row Seating
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System
12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster
Premium B&O® Sound System
Voice-Activated Navigation
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
360-Degree Camera System
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Lane Centering Assist
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Evasive Steering Assist
Rear View Camera
401A Equipment Group
ST Street Pack
Premium Technology Package
Twin Panel Moonroof
400 HP Twin-Turbo Performance
Three-Row Sport SUV Capability
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-436-XXXX(click to show)
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519-436-1430