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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2022 Ford Explorer ST 4WD 401A</h1><h3>ST Street Pack Premium Technology Package Twin Panel Moonroof High-Performance 3-Row SUV</h3><p>This 2022 Ford Explorer ST 401A delivers exhilarating twin-turbo performance, aggressive styling, and premium comfort in a versatile three-row SUV. Equipped with the ST Street Pack, Premium Technology Package, and Twin Panel Moonroof, this Explorer blends sports-car inspired power with everyday family practicality.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>3.0L EcoBoost® Twin-Turbocharged V6 Engine</p></li><li><p>10-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Intelligent 4WD System</p></li><li><p>400 Horsepower / 415 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>ST Sport-Tuned Suspension</p></li><li><p>Selectable Drive Modes</p></li></ul><h3>PACKAGE</h3><ul><li><p>401A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>ST Street Pack</p></li><li><p>Premium Technology Package</p></li><li><p>Twin Panel Moonroof</p></li><li><p>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated Steering Wheel</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>ST Performance Styling Package</p></li><li><p>21" Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>Twin Panel Moonroof</p></li><li><p>Black Exterior Accents</p></li><li><p>LED Signature Lighting</p></li><li><p>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Leather & Miko® Sport Seating Surfaces</p></li><li><p>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated Second-Row Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>PowerFold® Third Row Seating</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 3 Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster</p></li><li><p>Premium B&O® Sound System</p></li><li><p>Voice-Activated Navigation</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>360-Degree Camera System</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go</p></li><li><p>Lane Centering Assist</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Evasive Steering Assist</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>401A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>ST Street Pack</p></li><li><p>Premium Technology Package</p></li><li><p>Twin Panel Moonroof</p></li><li><p>400 HP Twin-Turbo Performance</p></li><li><p>Three-Row Sport SUV Capability</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2022 Ford Explorer

88,007 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Explorer

ST 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14293634

2022 Ford Explorer

ST 4WD

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 14293634
  2. 14293634
  3. 14293634
Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
88,007KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GCXNGB32742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,007 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2022 Ford Explorer ST 4WD 401AST Street Pack Premium Technology Package Twin Panel Moonroof High-Performance 3-Row SUV

This 2022 Ford Explorer ST 401A delivers exhilarating twin-turbo performance, aggressive styling, and premium comfort in a versatile three-row SUV. Equipped with the ST Street Pack, Premium Technology Package, and Twin Panel Moonroof, this Explorer blends sports-car inspired power with everyday family practicality.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 3.0L EcoBoost® Twin-Turbocharged V6 Engine

  • 10-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • Intelligent 4WD System

  • 400 Horsepower / 415 lb-ft Torque

  • ST Sport-Tuned Suspension

  • Selectable Drive Modes

PACKAGE

  • 401A Equipment Group

  • ST Street Pack

  • Premium Technology Package

  • Twin Panel Moonroof

  • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

  • Heated Steering Wheel

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • ST Performance Styling Package

  • 21" Aluminum Wheels

  • Twin Panel Moonroof

  • Black Exterior Accents

  • LED Signature Lighting

  • Hands-Free Power Liftgate

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Leather & Miko® Sport Seating Surfaces

  • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

  • Heated Second-Row Seats

  • Heated Steering Wheel

  • Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control

  • PowerFold® Third Row Seating

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 3 Infotainment System

  • 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster

  • Premium B&O® Sound System

  • Voice-Activated Navigation

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • 360-Degree Camera System

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+

  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

  • Lane Centering Assist

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Evasive Steering Assist

  • Rear View Camera

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 401A Equipment Group

  • ST Street Pack

  • Premium Technology Package

  • Twin Panel Moonroof

  • 400 HP Twin-Turbo Performance

  • Three-Row Sport SUV Capability

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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$39,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2022 Ford Explorer