$21,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Frontier
King Cab S Standard Bed 4x2 Auto
2018 Nissan Frontier
King Cab S Standard Bed 4x2 Auto
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VFBS01694A
- Mileage 22,652 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Nissan Frontier S is a rare low-kilometre pickup with only 22,000 KM, offering dependable capability and rugged durability. Built to handle both everyday driving and tough jobs, this Frontier delivers practical truck performance with a reputation for long-term reliability.POWER & PERFORMANCE
2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Rear-Wheel Drive
Durable Body-on-Frame Construction
Strong Payload Capability
Smooth & Reliable Performance
Classic Nissan Truck Styling
Cargo Bed with Utility Tie-Downs
Halogen Headlights
Durable Black Exterior Trim
16" Steel Wheels
Easy-Access Tailgate
Durable Cloth Seating
Air Conditioning
Comfortable Cabin Layout
Ample Interior Storage
Easy-to-Use Controls
Practical Everyday Functionality
AM/FM Audio System
Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity
USB Input
Auxiliary Audio Input
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Vehicle Dynamic Control
Traction Control System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Advanced Airbag System
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Rear Child Safety Locks
Only 22,000 KM
Reliable Nissan Truck Performance
Durable Body-on-Frame Design
Practical Pickup Capability
Great Condition Low Mileage Unit
Excellent Everyday Utility
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Additional Features
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519-436-XXXX(click to show)
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519-436-1430