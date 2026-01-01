$21,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,445 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Ford Explorer XLT 202A is a well-equipped SUV that combines comfort, capability, and advanced technology for the whole family. Featuring the XLT Appearance Package, Safe & Smart Package, navigation, and a twin panel moonroof, it delivers premium styling and confidence on every drive.POWER & PERFORMANCE
3.5L Ti-VCT V6 Engine
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Intelligent 4WD Capability
290 Horsepower
Terrain Management System
Smooth & Confident Ride Quality
202A Equipment Group
XLT Appearance Package
Safe & Smart Package
Twin Panel Moonroof
Voice-Activated Navigation System
Power Liftgate
Sport-Inspired XLT Appearance Styling
20" Magnetic-Painted Aluminum Wheels
LED Signature Lighting
Black Exterior Accents
Twin Panel Moonroof
Roof Rails
Leather-Trimmed Seating
Heated Front Seats
Power Driver & Passenger Seats
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Third-Row Seating
Spacious Family-Friendly Cabin
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System
8" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
Voice-Activated Navigation
FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot
Premium Audio System
Safe & Smart Package
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Lane-Keeping System
Forward Collision Warning
Rear View Camera
Enhanced Active Park Assist
XLT Appearance Package
Safe & Smart Package
Twin Panel Moonroof
Navigation System
Power Liftgate
Spacious 3-Row SUV
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-436-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-436-1430