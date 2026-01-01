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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2019 Ford Explorer XLT 202A</h1><h3>Power Liftgate Twin Panel Moonroof Navigation XLT Appearance Package Safe & Smart Package</h3><p>This 2019 Ford Explorer XLT 202A is a well-equipped SUV that combines comfort, capability, and advanced technology for the whole family. Featuring the XLT Appearance Package, Safe & Smart Package, navigation, and a twin panel moonroof, it delivers premium styling and confidence on every drive.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>3.5L Ti-VCT V6 Engine</p></li><li><p>6-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Intelligent 4WD Capability</p></li><li><p>290 Horsepower</p></li><li><p>Terrain Management System</p></li><li><p>Smooth & Confident Ride Quality</p></li></ul><h3>PACKAGE</h3><ul><li><p>202A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>XLT Appearance Package</p></li><li><p>Safe & Smart Package</p></li><li><p>Twin Panel Moonroof</p></li><li><p>Voice-Activated Navigation System</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>Sport-Inspired XLT Appearance Styling</p></li><li><p>20" Magnetic-Painted Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>LED Signature Lighting</p></li><li><p>Black Exterior Accents</p></li><li><p>Twin Panel Moonroof</p></li><li><p>Roof Rails</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Leather-Trimmed Seating</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Power Driver & Passenger Seats</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Third-Row Seating</p></li><li><p>Spacious Family-Friendly Cabin</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 3 Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>8" Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Voice-Activated Navigation</p></li><li><p>FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot</p></li><li><p>Premium Audio System</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Safe & Smart Package</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Lane-Keeping System</p></li><li><p>Forward Collision Warning</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li><li><p>Enhanced Active Park Assist</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>XLT Appearance Package</p></li><li><p>Safe & Smart Package</p></li><li><p>Twin Panel Moonroof</p></li><li><p>Navigation System</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Spacious 3-Row SUV</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2019 Ford Explorer

129,445 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14061360

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 14061360
  2. 14061360
  3. 14061360
Contact Seller

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
129,445KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D88KGA54151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,445 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2019 Ford Explorer XLT 202APower Liftgate Twin Panel Moonroof Navigation XLT Appearance Package Safe & Smart Package

This 2019 Ford Explorer XLT 202A is a well-equipped SUV that combines comfort, capability, and advanced technology for the whole family. Featuring the XLT Appearance Package, Safe & Smart Package, navigation, and a twin panel moonroof, it delivers premium styling and confidence on every drive.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 Engine

  • 6-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • Intelligent 4WD Capability

  • 290 Horsepower

  • Terrain Management System

  • Smooth & Confident Ride Quality

PACKAGE

  • 202A Equipment Group

  • XLT Appearance Package

  • Safe & Smart Package

  • Twin Panel Moonroof

  • Voice-Activated Navigation System

  • Power Liftgate

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • Sport-Inspired XLT Appearance Styling

  • 20" Magnetic-Painted Aluminum Wheels

  • LED Signature Lighting

  • Black Exterior Accents

  • Twin Panel Moonroof

  • Roof Rails

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Leather-Trimmed Seating

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Power Driver & Passenger Seats

  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

  • Third-Row Seating

  • Spacious Family-Friendly Cabin

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 3 Infotainment System

  • 8" Touchscreen Display

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • Voice-Activated Navigation

  • FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot

  • Premium Audio System

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Safe & Smart Package

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Lane-Keeping System

  • Forward Collision Warning

  • Rear View Camera

  • Enhanced Active Park Assist

HIGHLIGHTS

  • XLT Appearance Package

  • Safe & Smart Package

  • Twin Panel Moonroof

  • Navigation System

  • Power Liftgate

  • Spacious 3-Row SUV

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-436-1430

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$21,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2019 Ford Explorer