2019 Chevrolet Impala
Navigation | Leather interior | BLIS | Sun roof |
59,665KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10016397
- Stock #: V4199
- VIN: 1G11053S1KU104199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,665 KM
Vehicle Description
Push button start
Remote Locking
BLIS
Navigation
Dual heated seats
Dual climate zones
Power seats
Cell phone charging platform
Cruise control
Hands free phone
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
