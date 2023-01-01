Menu
2019 Chevrolet Impala

59,665 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2019 Chevrolet Impala

2019 Chevrolet Impala

Navigation | Leather interior | BLIS | Sun roof |

2019 Chevrolet Impala

Navigation | Leather interior | BLIS | Sun roof |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,665KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10016397
  • Stock #: V4199
  • VIN: 1G11053S1KU104199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,665 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather interior
Push button start
Remote Locking
BLIS
Navigation
Dual heated seats
Dual climate zones
Power seats
Cell phone charging platform
Cruise control
Hands free phone

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

