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2019 RAM 1500
SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
2019 RAM 1500
SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
168,799KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT5KN569902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CC1R00272A
- Mileage 168,799 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2019 RAM 1500