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2019 RAM 1500

168,799 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2019 RAM 1500

SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Watch This Vehicle
14031771

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

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Contact Seller

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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
168,799KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT5KN569902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CC1R00272A
  • Mileage 168,799 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7
2023 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 29,546 KM $38,995 + tax & lic

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-354-8000

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Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2019 RAM 1500