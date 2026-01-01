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2022 Jeep Cherokee
X 4X4
2022 Jeep Cherokee
X 4X4
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
36,209KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAX1ND552489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CCCR00343B
- Mileage 36,209 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2022 Jeep Cherokee