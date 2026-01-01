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2022 Jeep Cherokee

36,209 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Jeep Cherokee

X 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
14031783

2022 Jeep Cherokee

X 4X4

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
36,209KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAX1ND552489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CCCR00343B
  • Mileage 36,209 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-354-8000

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$CALL

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Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2022 Jeep Cherokee