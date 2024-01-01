Menu
2019 Ram 1500 Classic 4D Crew Cab ST Delmonico Red Pearlcoat 17 x 7 Aluminum Wheels, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 8.4 Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Apple CarPlay Capable, Black 4x4 Badge, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Black Exterior Badging, Black Exterior Mirrors, Black Headlamp Bezels, Black RAM Tailgate Badge, Black Seats, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body-Colour Grille, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Carpet Floor Covering, Fog Lamps, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Front Floor Mats, Gloss Black Grille, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Humidity Sensor, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Night Edition, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Quick Order Package 26J Express, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display, Ram 1500 Express Group, Rear Floor Mats, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB Mobile Projection, Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 20 x 8 Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum. 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

88,069 KM

$32,259

+ tax & licensing
ST EXPRESS NIGHT EDITION 20 INCH RIMS ONE OWNER

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

88,069KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT3KG729810

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,069 KM

2019 Ram 1500 Classic 4D Crew Cab ST Delmonico Red Pearlcoat 17 x 7 Aluminum Wheels, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 8.4 Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Apple CarPlay Capable, Black 4x4 Badge, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Black Exterior Badging, Black Exterior Mirrors, Black Headlamp Bezels, Black RAM Tailgate Badge, Black Seats, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body-Colour Grille, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Carpet Floor Covering, Fog Lamps, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Front Floor Mats, Gloss Black Grille, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Humidity Sensor, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Night Edition, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Quick Order Package 26J Express, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display, Ram 1500 Express Group, Rear Floor Mats, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB Mobile Projection, Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 20 x 8 Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum. 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic


Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering

Tachometer

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

