2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST EXPRESS NIGHT EDITION 20 INCH RIMS ONE OWNER
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
88,069KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT3KG729810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 88,069 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ram 1500 Classic 4D Crew Cab ST Delmonico Red Pearlcoat 17 x 7 Aluminum Wheels, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 8.4 Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Apple CarPlay Capable, Black 4x4 Badge, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Black Exterior Badging, Black Exterior Mirrors, Black Headlamp Bezels, Black RAM Tailgate Badge, Black Seats, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body-Colour Grille, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Carpet Floor Covering, Fog Lamps, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Front Floor Mats, Gloss Black Grille, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Humidity Sensor, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Night Edition, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Quick Order Package 26J Express, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display, Ram 1500 Express Group, Rear Floor Mats, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB Mobile Projection, Wheel Centre Hub, Wheels: 20 x 8 Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum. 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic
Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
