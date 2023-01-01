Menu
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

78,291 KM

$67,340

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$67,340

+ taxes & licensing

78,291KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT7NS210268

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # N06087A
  • Mileage 78,291 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$67,340

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2022 RAM 1500 Classic