$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
88,880KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9985490
- Stock #: N05518A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LM0KS668514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 88,880 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5