2019 RAM 1500 Classic

88,880 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88,880KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9985490
  Stock #: N05518A
  VIN: 1C6RR7LM0KS668514

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # N05518A
  Mileage 88,880 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

