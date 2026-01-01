$25,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid AWD
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid AWD
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$25,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
78,298KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ4NUB05487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,298 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Ford
2025 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GVWR RWD 34,639 KM $53,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak 4 Door Advanced 4x4 53,056 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
2023 Dodge Durango GT AWD 63,873 KM $40,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Victory Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
$25,499
+ taxes & licensing>
Victory Ford
519-436-1430
2022 Ford Escape