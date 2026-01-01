Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Escape

78,298 KM

Details Features

$25,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14100529

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid AWD

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 14100529
  2. 14100529
  3. 14100529
Contact Seller

$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
78,298KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ4NUB05487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,298 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2025 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148
2025 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GVWR RWD 34,639 KM $53,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak 4 Door Advanced 4x4 for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak 4 Door Advanced 4x4 53,056 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Durango GT AWD for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Dodge Durango GT AWD 63,873 KM $40,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2022 Ford Escape