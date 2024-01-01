$39,995+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,438KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7LG2NG264409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 48,438 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
2022 RAM 1500 Classic