2022 RAM 1500 Classic

48,438 KM

Details Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,438KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7LG2NG264409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,438 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
Call Dealer

519-352-6200

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2022 RAM 1500 Classic