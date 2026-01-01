$21,000+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SE AWD
2022 Ford Escape
SE AWD
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$21,000
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00880R
- Mileage 78,957 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Ford Escape SE AWD delivers impressive efficiency, confident all-weather capability, and modern technology in a versatile compact SUV. Equipped with the desirable Cold Weather Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, this Escape is ready for everything from your daily commute to weekend adventures.POWER & PERFORMANCE
1.5L EcoBoost® Turbocharged 3-Cylinder Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
181 Horsepower / 190 lb-ft Torque
Selectable Drive Modes
Auto Start-Stop Technology
SE Equipment Group
Cold Weather Package
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Start System
17" Shadow Silver Aluminum Wheels
LED Signature Lighting
LED Fog Lamps
Body-Colour Door Handles
Black Roof Rails
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Unique Cloth Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
10-Way Power Driver's Seat
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System
8" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
Remote Start System
Rear View Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Lane Keeping System
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Rear View Camera
Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Cold Weather Package
Adaptive Cruise Control
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
SYNC® 3 with Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
Ford Co-Pilot360 Safety Suite
| Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km). No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive. All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra).Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) are included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional 2022 Ford Escape SE AWD.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-436-1430