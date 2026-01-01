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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2022 Ford Escape SE AWD</h1><h3>Sport Appearance Package Adaptive Cruise Control Intelligent AWD </h3><p>This 2022 Ford Escape SE AWD delivers impressive efficiency, confident all-weather capability, and modern technology in a versatile compact SUV. Equipped with the desirable Cold Weather Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, this Escape is ready for everything from your daily commute to weekend adventures.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>1.5L EcoBoost® Turbocharged 3-Cylinder Engine</p></li><li><p>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p></li><li><p>181 Horsepower / 190 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>Selectable Drive Modes</p></li><li><p>Auto Start-Stop Technology</p></li></ul><h3>PACKAGE</h3><ul><li><p>SE Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>Cold Weather Package</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>Remote Start System</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>17" Shadow Silver Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>LED Signature Lighting</p></li><li><p>LED Fog Lamps</p></li><li><p>Body-Colour Door Handles</p></li><li><p>Black Roof Rails</p></li><li><p>Power Heated Side Mirrors</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Unique Cloth Seating Surfaces</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>10-Way Power Driver's Seat</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 3 Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>8" Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot</p></li><li><p>Remote Start System</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Lane Keeping System</p></li><li><p>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li><li><p>Auto High-Beam Headlamps</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>Cold Weather Package</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>SYNC® 3 with Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360 Safety Suite</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p>| <strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km). No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive. All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra).</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) are included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional 2022 Ford Escape SE AWD.</p>

2022 Ford Escape

78,957 KM

Details Description Features

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14452516

2022 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 14452516
  2. 14452516
  3. 14452516
Contact Seller

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
78,957KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G65NUB88753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00880R
  • Mileage 78,957 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2022 Ford Escape SE AWDSport Appearance Package Adaptive Cruise Control Intelligent AWD

This 2022 Ford Escape SE AWD delivers impressive efficiency, confident all-weather capability, and modern technology in a versatile compact SUV. Equipped with the desirable Cold Weather Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, this Escape is ready for everything from your daily commute to weekend adventures.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 1.5L EcoBoost® Turbocharged 3-Cylinder Engine

  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

  • 181 Horsepower / 190 lb-ft Torque

  • Selectable Drive Modes

  • Auto Start-Stop Technology

PACKAGE

  • SE Equipment Group

  • Cold Weather Package

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Heated Steering Wheel

  • Remote Start System

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • 17" Shadow Silver Aluminum Wheels

  • LED Signature Lighting

  • LED Fog Lamps

  • Body-Colour Door Handles

  • Black Roof Rails

  • Power Heated Side Mirrors

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Unique Cloth Seating Surfaces

  • Heated Front Seats

  • 10-Way Power Driver's Seat

  • Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control

  • Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

  • 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 3 Infotainment System

  • 8" Touchscreen Display

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot

  • Remote Start System

  • Rear View Camera

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Ford Co-Pilot360

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Lane Keeping System

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Rear View Camera

  • Auto High-Beam Headlamps

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Cold Weather Package

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive

  • Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel

  • SYNC® 3 with Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • Ford Co-Pilot360 Safety Suite

Special Offer:

| Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km). No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive. All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra).

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) are included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional 2022 Ford Escape SE AWD.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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$21,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2022 Ford Escape