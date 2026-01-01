$39,500+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation Remote Start | Low Kilometers
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation Remote Start | Low Kilometers
Location
Chatham Mazda
383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-1118
$39,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,066 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Crew Cab Short Box 4WD combines full-size truck capability with bold styling and modern technology. Powered by a capable engine and paired with four-wheel drive, it delivers confident performance whether you're commuting, towing, or heading off the beaten path. Inside, the spacious Crew Cab offers comfortable seating for up to three passengers, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. The Elevation trim adds distinctive black exterior accents, alloy wheels, and a modern, athletic look that stands out on the road. Convenience features include remote start, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, and a power tailgate depending on equipment. The short box design provides excellent cargo versatility while maintaining easy maneuverability. Safety features can include forward collision alert, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and trailer-related technologies to help make towing easier and more secure. With its spacious cabin along with its generous payload capacity, and strong towing capability for trailers, boats, campers, and equipment, this Sierra Elevation is ready for work and adventure alike! All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 is One owner accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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519-354-1118
Alternate Numbers877-354-1118
+ taxes & licensing>
519-354-1118