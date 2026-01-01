Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Crew Cab Short Box 4WD combines full-size truck capability with bold styling and modern technology. Powered by a capable engine and paired with four-wheel drive, it delivers confident performance whether you're commuting, towing, or heading off the beaten path. Inside, the spacious Crew Cab offers comfortable seating for up to three passengers, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. The Elevation trim adds distinctive black exterior accents, alloy wheels, and a modern, athletic look that stands out on the road. Convenience features include remote start, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, and a power tailgate depending on equipment. The short box design provides excellent cargo versatility while maintaining easy maneuverability. Safety features can include forward collision alert, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and trailer-related technologies to help make towing easier and more secure. With its spacious cabin along with its generous payload capacity, and strong towing capability for trailers, boats, campers, and equipment, this Sierra Elevation is ready for work and adventure alike! All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 is One owner accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!</p><p></p>

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

11,066 KM

Details Description Features

$39,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation Remote Start | Low Kilometers

Watch This Vehicle
14280980

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation Remote Start | Low Kilometers

Location

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-1118

  1. 14280980
  2. 14280980
  3. 14280980
  4. 14280980
  5. 14280980
  6. 14280980
  7. 14280980
  8. 14280980
  9. 14280980
  10. 14280980
  11. 14280980
  12. 14280980
  13. 14280980
  14. 14280980
  15. 14280980
  16. 14280980
  17. 14280980
  18. 14280980
  19. 14280980
  20. 14280980
  21. 14280980
  22. 14280980
Contact Seller

$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
11,066KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUCED6RG301058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,066 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Crew Cab Short Box 4WD combines full-size truck capability with bold styling and modern technology. Powered by a capable engine and paired with four-wheel drive, it delivers confident performance whether you're commuting, towing, or heading off the beaten path. Inside, the spacious Crew Cab offers comfortable seating for up to three passengers, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. The Elevation trim adds distinctive black exterior accents, alloy wheels, and a modern, athletic look that stands out on the road. Convenience features include remote start, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, and a power tailgate depending on equipment. The short box design provides excellent cargo versatility while maintaining easy maneuverability. Safety features can include forward collision alert, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and trailer-related technologies to help make towing easier and more secure. With its spacious cabin along with its generous payload capacity, and strong towing capability for trailers, boats, campers, and equipment, this Sierra Elevation is ready for work and adventure alike! All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 is One owner accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chatham Mazda

Used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Remote Start | Low Kilometers for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Remote Start | Low Kilometers 11,066 KM $39,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Chatham Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Mazda

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-1118

Alternate Numbers
877-354-1118
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Chatham Mazda

519-354-1118

2024 GMC Sierra 1500