2018 Ford Escape

108,490 KM

Details

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL AWD, Navi, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof, Bluetooth!

2018 Ford Escape

SEL AWD, Navi, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof, Bluetooth!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Autoplanet

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

108,490KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9417991
  • Stock #: P21A0494T
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD3JUB88371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,490 KM

Vehicle Description

$88 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Trade In Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Heated Front Seats - Power Driver Seat - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Power Lift Gate - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Mp3/Cd - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Dual Climate Control
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

