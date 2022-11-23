2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

$38,995 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 9 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9345460

9345460 Stock #: P06A4790

P06A4790 VIN: WDC0G4KB1JV014358

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 90,908 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Door Map Pockets Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical All Wheel Drive Comfort Dual Climate Control Safety Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.