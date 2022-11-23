Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

90,908 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC, Turbo, Premium 1& 2 Pkg, Navi, Pano Roof!

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC, Turbo, Premium 1& 2 Pkg, Navi, Pano Roof!

Logo_AccidentFree

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,908KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9345460
  • Stock #: P06A4790
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB1JV014358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,908 KM

Vehicle Description

$149 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats with Memory - Bluetooth - Voice Command : PACKAGES: Premium 1 Package - Panoramic Sunroof - Command Online Navigation with Mercedes Benz Apps - LED Highlights System - Keyless-Go - Easy-Pack Power Tailgate Premium 2 Package - Integrated Garage Door Opener - Active Parking Assist - Power Front Seats with Memory - Power Steering Column with Memory - 360 Camera - Foot Activated Tailgate Release - Ambient Lighting - Illuminated Door Sill Panels CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Turbocharged - 19 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Exterior Mirrors with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror with Integrated Garage Door Opener - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - Power Liftgate - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal - Automatic LED Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Aux/Usb/HD Radio/Xm - Air Conditioning Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Rain Sensing Wipers - Blind Spot Assist - Rain Sensing Wipers - Attention Assist - Brake Assist - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 8.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Door Map Pockets
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
All Wheel Drive
Dual Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

