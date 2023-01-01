Menu
2022 Nissan Kicks

14,246 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2022 Nissan Kicks

2022 Nissan Kicks

S, Back Up Cam, Blind Spot Assist, Clean Carfax!

2022 Nissan Kicks

S, Back Up Cam, Blind Spot Assist, Clean Carfax!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_AccidentFree

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

14,246KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9779629
  • Stock #: P06A5141
  • VIN: 3N1CP5BV4NL474142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Electric Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A5141
  • Mileage 14,246 KM

Vehicle Description

$112 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Voice Command - Bluetooth

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.6L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 16 Inch Steel Rims with Hubcaps - Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic Headlights - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Aux/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Rear Parking Sensors - Emergency Braking System - Blind Spot Assist - Lane Keep Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Lane Departure Warning

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Power Options

Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

