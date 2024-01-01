Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Subaru Forester

233,143 KM

Details Features

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Subaru Forester

X Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Subaru Forester

X Limited

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1708288753
  2. 1708288753
  3. 1708288753
  4. 1708288753
  5. 1708288753
  6. 1708288753
  7. 1708288752
  8. 1708288752
  9. 1708288752
  10. 1708288752
  11. 1708288752
  12. 1708288753
  13. 1708288752
  14. 1708288752
  15. 1708288752
  16. 1708288752
  17. 1708288752
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
233,143KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JF2SH6DC5AH703042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,143 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+bSC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze for sale in Cobourg, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 174,654 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 3500 4WD 6.7L Diesel Cummins for sale in Cobourg, ON
2017 RAM 3500 4WD 6.7L Diesel Cummins 143,327 KM $47,799 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda Civic for sale in Cobourg, ON
2008 Honda Civic 197,833 KM $6,499 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2010 Subaru Forester