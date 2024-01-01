Menu
<p><span style=font-family: , sans-serif;>Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees</p>

2011 Kia Sorento

209,318 KM

$8,399

+ tax & licensing
Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

209,318KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5xykuda24bg058677

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,318 KM

Vehicle Description

Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Leather Seats

CD Player

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

