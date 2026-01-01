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<p><strong>2013 FORD ESCAPE SE FWD - 1.6 LTR 4 CYLINDER - CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY</strong></p><p><strong>202,672 KMS, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, SUN ROOF, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, PLUS MUCH, MUCH MORE!</strong></p><p><strong>WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!</strong></p><p><strong>CERTIFIED</strong></p><p><strong>$6,700.00  PLUS TAX</strong></p><p><strong>CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200</strong></p><p><strong>BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES</strong></p>

2013 Ford Escape

202,672 KM

Details Description Features

$6,700

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE 1.6LTR 4 CYL. CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle
14035161

2013 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE 1.6LTR 4 CYL. CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY

Location

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9

905-377-9200

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Contact Seller

$6,700

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
202,672KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX7DUA43751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,672 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD ESCAPE SE FWD - 1.6 LTR 4 CYLINDER - CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY

202,672 KMS, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, SUN ROOF, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, PLUS MUCH, MUCH MORE!

WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

CERTIFIED

$6,700.00  PLUS TAX

CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200

BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bob Currie Auto Sales

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
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905-377-XXXX

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905-377-9200

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$6,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Bob Currie Auto Sales

905-377-9200

2013 Ford Escape