$6,700+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE 1.6LTR 4 CYL. CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
2013 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE 1.6LTR 4 CYL. CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
$6,700
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
202,672KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX7DUA43751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 202,672 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 FORD ESCAPE SE FWD - 1.6 LTR 4 CYLINDER - CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
202,672 KMS, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, SUN ROOF, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, PLUS MUCH, MUCH MORE!
WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
CERTIFIED
$6,700.00 PLUS TAX
CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200
BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
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Call Dealer
905-377-XXXX(click to show)
$6,700
+ taxes & licensing>
Bob Currie Auto Sales
905-377-9200
2013 Ford Escape