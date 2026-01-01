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<p><em><strong>CERTIFIED AND WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!</strong></em></p><p><strong>2016 DODGE JOURNEY SE - 2.4 LTR 4 CYLINDER, TINTED GLASS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, AM/FM/UCONNECT BLUETOOTH, PLUS MUCH, MUCH MORE!</strong></p><p><strong>CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY</strong></p><p><strong>$8,900.00  PLUS TAX</strong></p><p><strong>CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200</strong></p><p><strong>BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES</strong></p>

2016 Dodge Journey

164,489 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Journey

SE CERTIFIED 2.4 LTR 4 CYL.

Watch This Vehicle
14035158

2016 Dodge Journey

SE CERTIFIED 2.4 LTR 4 CYL.

Location

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9

905-377-9200

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
164,489KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB9GT115004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,489 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED AND WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

2016 DODGE JOURNEY SE - 2.4 LTR 4 CYLINDER, TINTED GLASS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, AM/FM/UCONNECT BLUETOOTH, PLUS MUCH, MUCH MORE!

CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY

$8,900.00  PLUS TAX

CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200

BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bob Currie Auto Sales

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
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905-377-XXXX

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905-377-9200

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$8,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Bob Currie Auto Sales

905-377-9200

2016 Dodge Journey