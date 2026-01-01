$8,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Dodge Journey
SE CERTIFIED 2.4 LTR 4 CYL.
2016 Dodge Journey
SE CERTIFIED 2.4 LTR 4 CYL.
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
164,489KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB9GT115004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,489 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED AND WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
2016 DODGE JOURNEY SE - 2.4 LTR 4 CYLINDER, TINTED GLASS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, AM/FM/UCONNECT BLUETOOTH, PLUS MUCH, MUCH MORE!
CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
$8,900.00 PLUS TAX
CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200
BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
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Call Dealer
905-377-XXXX(click to show)
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Bob Currie Auto Sales
905-377-9200
2016 Dodge Journey