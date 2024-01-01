Menu
JC&DC MOTORS has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices.
We pay top $$$$ for your used vehicle! All vehicles include a CARFAX history report.
Price excludes taxes and licensing. Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

174,762 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

4dr Sdn CVT FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

4dr Sdn CVT FWD

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

174,762KM
Used
VIN ja32u2fu1gu600367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,762 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices.

We pay top $$$$ for your used vehicle! All vehicles include a CARFAX history report.

Price excludes taxes and licensing. Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer