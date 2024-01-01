$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer
4dr Sdn CVT FWD
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer
4dr Sdn CVT FWD
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
174,762KM
Used
VIN ja32u2fu1gu600367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,762 KM
Vehicle Description
JC&DC MOTORS has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices.
We pay top $$$$ for your used vehicle! All vehicles include a CARFAX history report.
Price excludes taxes and licensing. Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$10,999 + tax & lic
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer