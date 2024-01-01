Menu
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

89,875 KM

Details Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

Location

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

89,875KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JA32U2FU8DU607604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,875 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer