$10,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES
Location
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4
905-666-2628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
89,875KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JA32U2FU8DU607604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,875 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
