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<p>Unlock new adventures with the 2017 Jeep Cherokee North in a striking black finish, powered by a front-wheel drive that ensures nimble handling on any urban road. This SUV reflects rugged elegance, perfect for those who value both style and substance.</p><p>Step inside the gray interior where comfort meets functionality. The Jeep Cherokee North features air conditioning for your comfort and power windows for ease of use. The alloy wheels add a touch of sophistication and ensure reliable performance.</p><p>Stay connected and entertained with the vehicle's Bluetooth connection and satellite radio, perfect for long drives or quick city commutes. Safety and convenience are at the heart of this model, with a keyless entry feature and brake assist enhancing your driving experience. Additional features include cruise control and a leather steering wheel for a superior driving feel.</p><p>This 2017 Jeep Cherokee North is an ideal choice for families or adventure-seekers who need a reliable and stylish SUV. Contact Cobourg Mazda today for more information on how this vehicle can fit your lifestyle.</p>

2017 Jeep Cherokee

114,294 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle
14187308

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
114,294KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJLCB7HW607449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,294 KM

Vehicle Description

Unlock new adventures with the 2017 Jeep Cherokee North in a striking black finish, powered by a front-wheel drive that ensures nimble handling on any urban road. This SUV reflects rugged elegance, perfect for those who value both style and substance.

Step inside the gray interior where comfort meets functionality. The Jeep Cherokee North features air conditioning for your comfort and power windows for ease of use. The alloy wheels add a touch of sophistication and ensure reliable performance.

Stay connected and entertained with the vehicle's Bluetooth connection and satellite radio, perfect for long drives or quick city commutes. Safety and convenience are at the heart of this model, with a keyless entry feature and brake assist enhancing your driving experience. Additional features include cruise control and a leather steering wheel for a superior driving feel.

This 2017 Jeep Cherokee North is an ideal choice for families or adventure-seekers who need a reliable and stylish SUV. Contact Cobourg Mazda today for more information on how this vehicle can fit your lifestyle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
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905-372-1820

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Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2017 Jeep Cherokee