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2017 Jeep Cherokee
North
2017 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,294 KM
Vehicle Description
Unlock new adventures with the 2017 Jeep Cherokee North in a striking black finish, powered by a front-wheel drive that ensures nimble handling on any urban road. This SUV reflects rugged elegance, perfect for those who value both style and substance.
Step inside the gray interior where comfort meets functionality. The Jeep Cherokee North features air conditioning for your comfort and power windows for ease of use. The alloy wheels add a touch of sophistication and ensure reliable performance.
Stay connected and entertained with the vehicle's Bluetooth connection and satellite radio, perfect for long drives or quick city commutes. Safety and convenience are at the heart of this model, with a keyless entry feature and brake assist enhancing your driving experience. Additional features include cruise control and a leather steering wheel for a superior driving feel.
This 2017 Jeep Cherokee North is an ideal choice for families or adventure-seekers who need a reliable and stylish SUV. Contact Cobourg Mazda today for more information on how this vehicle can fit your lifestyle.
Vehicle Features
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905-372-1820