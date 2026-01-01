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<p class=p1><strong>Mallory Auto</strong> offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. </p><p class=p1>Visit us today in Cobourg  </p><p class=p1>Want more details on this specific vehicle? </p><p> </p><p class=p1><span class=s1><strong>Call or Text Josh  905-376-2080</strong></span><strong> </strong></p><p class=p1><strong><em>*Sold Certified</em></strong></p><p class=p1><strong><em>*Extended Warranty Available</em></strong></p><p class=p1><strong><em>*Financing Available</em></strong></p><p> </p><p class=p1>*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*</p>

2017 RAM 1500

192,619 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST

Watch This Vehicle
14200136

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST

Location

Mallory Auto

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

905-376-2080

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
192,619KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT1HG687985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 192,619 KM

Vehicle Description

Mallory Auto offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. 

Visit us today in Cobourg  

Want more details on this specific vehicle? 

 

Call or Text Josh  905-376-2080 

*Sold Certified

*Extended Warranty Available

*Financing Available

 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mallory Auto

Mallory Auto

Mallory Auto

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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905-376-XXXX

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905-376-2080

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$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Mallory Auto

905-376-2080

2017 RAM 1500