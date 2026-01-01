$15,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST
2017 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST
Location
Mallory Auto
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
905-376-2080
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
192,619KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT1HG687985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 192,619 KM
Vehicle Description
Mallory Auto offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices.
Visit us today in Cobourg
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Call or Text Josh 905-376-2080
*Sold Certified
*Extended Warranty Available
*Financing Available
*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Mallory Auto
Mallory Auto
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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Call Dealer
905-376-XXXX(click to show)
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Mallory Auto
905-376-2080
2017 RAM 1500