Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Golf

106,002 KM

Details Description Features

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI AWD+292 HP!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI AWD+292 HP!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 9876194
  2. 9876194
  3. 9876194
  4. 9876194
  5. 9876194
  6. 9876194
  7. 9876194
  8. 9876194
  9. 9876194
  10. 9876194
  11. 9876194
  12. 9876194
  13. 9876194
  14. 9876194
  15. 9876194
  16. 9876194
  17. 9876194
  18. 9876194
  19. 9876194
  20. 9876194
  21. 9876194
  22. 9876194
  23. 9876194
Contact Seller

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,002KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9876194
  • Stock #: W5989
  • VIN: WVWWF7AUXJW136976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 106,002 KM

Vehicle Description

You will love the way this Golf R performs! Features: 292 HP TURBOCHARGED 2.0L ENGINE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, BEAUTIFUL 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER DRIVERS SEAT AND MORE. Gorgeous Black exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2022 Toyota 4Runner ...
 18,891 KM
$61,929 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tundra P...
 6,532 KM
$84,992 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE...
 70,598 KM
$25,946 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory