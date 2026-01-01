$22,900+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Challenger
SXT AWD 3.6 LTR V6 CERTIFIED
2019 Dodge Challenger
SXT AWD 3.6 LTR V6 CERTIFIED
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
Certified
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,845 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 DODGE CHALLENGER SXT
SPORT COUPE
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
3.6 LTR V6, AUTO, AIR, LEATHER INTERIOR TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING, POWER DRIVER'S SEAT, UCONNECT 7" COLOUR SCREEN, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, “PLUS GROUP” SEE ORIGINAL OPTION SHEET IN THE PICTURES!
CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
$22,900.00 PLUS TAX
CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200
BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES
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905-377-9200