Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> <strong> 2019   DODGE   CHALLENGER   SXT</strong></p><p><strong>                          SPORT   COUPE</strong></p><p><strong>                     ALL   WHEEL   DRIVE  </strong></p><p><strong>3.6   LTR   V6,   AUTO,   AIR,   LEATHER   INTERIOR  TILT/TELESCOPIC   STEERING,  POWER   DRIVERS  SEAT,   UCONNECT  7  COLOUR   SCREEN,  HEATED  STEERING  WHEEL,  HEATED   FRONT   SEATS,  “PLUS  GROUP”  SEE  ORIGINAL  OPTION  SHEET  IN THE  PICTURES!</strong></p><p><strong>CERTIFIED  WITH   WARRANTY</strong></p><p><strong>$22,900.00   PLUS  TAX </strong></p><p><strong>CALL  BOB  FOR  DETAILS   905-377-9200</strong></p><p><strong>BOB   CURRIE   AUTO  SALES </strong></p>

2019 Dodge Challenger

131,845 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Challenger

SXT AWD 3.6 LTR V6 CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14087304

2019 Dodge Challenger

SXT AWD 3.6 LTR V6 CERTIFIED

Location

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9

905-377-9200

  1. 1778618460
  2. 1778618460
  3. 1778618460
  4. 1778618460
  5. 1778618460
  6. 1778618460
  7. 1778618460
  8. 1778618461
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
131,845KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDZGG3KH683968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,845 KM

Vehicle Description

  2019   DODGE   CHALLENGER   SXT

                          SPORT   COUPE

                     ALL   WHEEL   DRIVE  

3.6   LTR   V6,   AUTO,   AIR,   LEATHER   INTERIOR  TILT/TELESCOPIC   STEERING,  POWER   DRIVER'S  SEAT,   UCONNECT  7"  COLOUR   SCREEN,  HEATED  STEERING  WHEEL,  HEATED   FRONT   SEATS,  “PLUS  GROUP”  SEE  ORIGINAL  OPTION  SHEET  IN THE  PICTURES!

CERTIFIED  WITH   WARRANTY

$22,900.00   PLUS  TAX 

CALL  BOB  FOR  DETAILS   905-377-9200

BOB   CURRIE   AUTO  SALES 

Vehicle Features

Packages

SXT AWD

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bob Currie Auto Sales

Used 2019 Dodge Challenger SXT AWD 3.6 LTR V6 CERTIFIED for sale in Cobourg, ON
2019 Dodge Challenger SXT AWD 3.6 LTR V6 CERTIFIED 131,845 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic QUAD CAB HEMI 5.7LTR V8 4X4 for sale in Cobourg, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Classic QUAD CAB HEMI 5.7LTR V8 4X4 120,716 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Cruze LS SEDAN 1.4 LTR 4 CYL 123,041KMS 6 MTH WARRANTY for sale in Cobourg, ON
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LS SEDAN 1.4 LTR 4 CYL 123,041KMS 6 MTH WARRANTY 123,041 KM $12,700 + tax & lic

Email Bob Currie Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bob Currie Auto Sales

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-377-XXXX

(click to show)

905-377-9200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Bob Currie Auto Sales

905-377-9200

2019 Dodge Challenger