$13,700+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
2019 Ford Escape
SE CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
$13,700
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,019 KM
Vehicle Description
BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES 905-377-9200
2019 FORD ESCAPE SE SUV
AUTO, AIR, 1.5 LTR 4 CYLINDER, INTERIOR LEATHER/CLOTH IN BLACK, DUAL POWER HEATED MIRRORS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PLUS MUCH, MUCH MORE!
CERTIFIED
INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A 6 MONTH WARRANTY
$13,700.00 PLUS TAX
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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905-377-9200