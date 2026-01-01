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<p><strong>BOB   CURRIE   AUTO  SALES                           905-377-9200</strong></p><p><strong>2019  FORD  ESCAPE  SE  SUV</strong></p><p><strong>AUTO,  AIR,  1.5  LTR  4 CYLINDER,   INTERIOR LEATHER/CLOTH  IN  BLACK,    DUAL  POWER  HEATED  MIRRORS,  HEATED  FRONT   SEATS,  REVERSE  CAMERA,  PLUS  MUCH,  MUCH  MORE!</strong></p><p><strong>                CERTIFIED  </strong></p><p><strong>INCLUDED  IN  THE  PRICE  IS  A  6  MONTH  WARRANTY</strong></p><p><strong>$13,700.00   PLUS  TAX</strong></p>

2019 Ford Escape

132,019 KM

Details Description Features

$13,700

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Escape

SE CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle
14462986

2019 Ford Escape

SE CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY

Location

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9

905-377-9200

  1. 1784390947476
  2. 1784390947980
  3. 1784390948501
  4. 1784390948972
  5. 1784390949397
  6. 1784390949854
  7. 1784390951183
  8. 1784390951657
  9. 1784390952103
  10. 1784390952527
Contact Seller

$13,700

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
132,019KM
VIN 1FMCU0GD3KUB69558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,019 KM

Vehicle Description

BOB   CURRIE   AUTO  SALES                           905-377-9200

2019  FORD  ESCAPE  SE  SUV

AUTO,  AIR,  1.5  LTR  4 CYLINDER,   INTERIOR LEATHER/CLOTH  IN  BLACK,    DUAL  POWER  HEATED  MIRRORS,  HEATED  FRONT   SEATS,  REVERSE  CAMERA,  PLUS  MUCH,  MUCH  MORE!

                CERTIFIED  

INCLUDED  IN  THE  PRICE  IS  A  6  MONTH  WARRANTY

$13,700.00   PLUS  TAX

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bob Currie Auto Sales

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
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905-377-9200

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$13,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Bob Currie Auto Sales

905-377-9200

2019 Ford Escape